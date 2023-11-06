Man City vs Young Boys: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

City welcome the Swiss side in Champions League return
REUTERS
Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-1 winners in Switzerland last month and one more point would send them into the knockout stages once more.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Man City vs Young Boys is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday 7 November, 2023.
The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.
Where to watch Man City vs Young Boys
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers to TNT Sports will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
Man City vs Young Boys team news
For the away side, Lukasz Lakomy could miss out due to a foot injury.
Man City vs Young Boys prediction
City are full of goals even without Haaland and it’s hard to see a way in which the Swiss side spring what would be a huge surprise.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Man City vs Young Boys latest odds
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Source link