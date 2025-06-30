31
Man City vs Al Hilal: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

2025-06-30
Pep Guardiola’s side cruised through the group stage, closing it out with a battling 5-2 win over Juventus.

It was a stunning attacking showpiece from the Sky Blues as Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, and Savinho all got on the scoresheet.

Al Hilal finished second in their group behind Real Madrid despite winning just one of their three group ties. They drew with Los Blancos and RB Salzburg before beating Pachuca 2-0.

Their squad features a crop of former Premier League players, including Kalidou Koulibaly and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who will hope to benefit from their previous meetings with City as they look to pull off a shock upset.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Al Hilal is scheduled for a 2am BST kick-off on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

The match will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Where to watch Man City vs Al Hilal

TV channel: UK viewers can watch the game live free-to-air on Channel 5, with coverage beginning at 1am BST.

Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via the DAZN website, which is free with a registration. Kick-off is at 2am BST.

DAZN is the global broadcaster of the new-look Club World Cup and will show all 63 matches of the competition.


