25
46
38
31
32
49
16
11
15
43
13
34
26
5
20
35
24
1
37
4
40
2
10
18
48
9
8
30
23
3
14
29
33
39
44
22
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-11-03Last Updated: 2025-11-03
397 2 minutes read

Dortmund, meanwhile, kept their seventh clean sheet of the campaign in the win over Augsburg on Friday night but have looked rather leaky defensively outside of Germany.

The Bundesliga side, who reached the final of this competition in the 2023-24 season, have already conceded seven times in three Champions League outings, though are above Man City by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game…

Date, kick-off time and venue

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 7pm on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Free highlights: BBC One will show highlights at 10.40pm GMT on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Haaland is expected to be fit after allaying any fresh fitness fears following his substitution late on in the win over Bournemouth.


Source link

2025-11-03Last Updated: 2025-11-03
397 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

AFC Wimbledon chief resigns after secret recording of sexist and abusive comments

AFC Wimbledon chief resigns after secret recording of sexist and abusive comments

2023-09-26
Chelsea and West Ham keen on £15m-rated Archie Brown as interest in Gent's English left-back grows

Chelsea and West Ham keen on £15m-rated Archie Brown as interest in Gent's English left-back grows

2024-03-01
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC agree Eze deal; Isak to Liverpool latest; Man Utd get Donnarumma boost

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC agree Eze deal; Isak to Liverpool latest; Man Utd get Donnarumma boost

2025-08-11
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool’s dramatic Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea is ‘most special’ of his career

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool’s dramatic Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea is ‘most special’ of his career

2024-02-25
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo