Man City vs Borussia Dortmund: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Dortmund, meanwhile, kept their seventh clean sheet of the campaign in the win over Augsburg on Friday night but have looked rather leaky defensively outside of Germany.
The Bundesliga side, who reached the final of this competition in the 2023-24 season, have already conceded seven times in three Champions League outings, though are above Man City by virtue of a superior goal difference.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game…
Date, kick-off time and venue
The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 7pm on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate ahead of kick-off at 8pm.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Free highlights: BBC One will show highlights at 10.40pm GMT on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund team news
Haaland is expected to be fit after allaying any fresh fitness fears following his substitution late on in the win over Bournemouth.
Pep Guardiola was able to get some minutes into the legs of Rodri on Sunday as he continues to ease the midfielder back into action amid a few niggles upon recovering from an ACL injury.
With Liverpool visiting the Etihad on Sunday, the Man City manager may select a team with one eye on that huge Premier League showdown.
The likes of John Stones, Omar Marmoush, Oscar Bobb, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders are all pushing to start, but Mateo Kovacic (ankle) is a long-term absentee.
As for Dortmund, they are set to be without a handful of senior players for the trip to Manchester. This includes former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, but there is optimism that central defenders Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule will be available.
Serhou Guirassy scored the winner against Augsburg last time out and is expected to lead the line in search of his second Champions League goal of the season.
Erling Haaland has been unstoppable for Man City so far this season
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund prediction
After taking four points from a possible six in back-to-back away games against Monaco and Villarreal, Guardiola will know how important it is to win the home games in order to avoid a play-off fixture early in the new year.
Man City may have one eye on the Liverpool game at the weekend, but we still expect them to squeeze past Dortmund and for Haaland to score against his former club.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Meetings between the two sides have been tight with Man City edging three of the last four encounters by the same 2-1 scoreline.
Borussia Dortmund wins: 1
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund match odds
Borussia Dortmund to win: 11/2
