Man City vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
Along with promoted Sunderland, the Cherries are the surprise early story in the top-flight this season, sitting second in the table after losing only one of their first nine games.
They are now six points off league leaders Arsenal, who won 2-0 at Burnley on Saturday, with Andoni Iraola’s side unbeaten since their dramatic opening day defeat by Liverpool.
They are coming off the back of a 2-0 home win over struggling Nottingham Forest last weekend, where Marcus Tavernier and Eli Kroupi were both on target.
As for City, who have dropped to eighth and nine points off the title pace, they fell to a surprise 1-0 loss at Aston Villa last time out, with Matty Cash striking the winner as Pep Guardiola’s side’s nine-game unbeaten run was ended.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Man City vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off today on Sunday November 2, 2025.
The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch Man City vs Bournemouth
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting after the West Ham vs Newcastle game on Super Sunday.
Live stream: Subscribers can also stream the game live on the Now TV or Sky Go apps.
Man City vs Bournemouth team news
Rayan Ait-Nouri continued his comeback from injury in south Wales on Wednesday, as did Omar Marmoush, who started up top and got on the scoresheet in Haaland’s absence. Abdukodir Khusanov is also now fit again.
Back in action: Erling Haaland has recovered from a knock in time for Manchester City’s clash with Bournemouth
As for Bournemouth, star striker Evanilson should feature after training for most of the week following a minor knock that saw him miss out against Forest.
Man City vs Bournemouth prediction
Bournemouth are tricky customers, especially with their attacking options. Fantasy Premier League (FPL) favourite Antoine Semenyo is in hot form, while Justin Kluivert and Tavernier have the tools to hurt City, especially with Kroupi ahead of them.
However, the Cherries are less good on the road and could struggle here, especially with Haaland back.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Man City vs Bournemouth match odds
