Man City vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
The Cherries are surprise high-flyers in the top flight, sitting in second in the table.
They are four points off league leaders Arsenal, with Andoni Iraola’s side unbeaten since their opening day defeat by Liverpool.
They come off the back of a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, where Marcus Tavernier and Eli Kroupi were on target.
As for City, they fell to a surprise 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last time out, with Matty Cash striking the winner as Pep Guardiola’s side three-game win streak snapped abruptly.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Man City vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, November 2, 2025.
The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.
Where to watch Man City vs Bournemouth
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting after the West Ham vs Newcastle game.
Live stream: You can also stream the game live on Now TV or Sky Go apps.
Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog.
Man City vs Bournemouth team news
The pair sat out of the 3-1 win over Swansea in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Guardiola saying that Haaland was nursing a knock, while Rodri is still unavailable after another muscular setback.
That said, City fans were given some positive news when both were pictured in team training ahead of this weekend’s game, although Rodri is still not expected to be involved.
Rayan Ait-Nouri continued his comeback from injury in south Wales on Wednesday, and so did Omar Marmoush, who started up top and got on the scoresheet in Haaland’s absence.
As for Bournemouth, star striker Evanilson is their only worry, although his absence is not being felt after the explosion onto the scene from Kroupi, who has scored four goals in six Premier League games.
Man City vs Bournemouth prediction
Bournemoutn are tricky customers, especially with their attacking options. Fantasy Premier League favourite Antoine Semenyo is in hot form, while Justin Kluivert and Tavernier have the tools to hurt City, especially with Kroupi ahead of them.
However, the Cherries are less good on the road and could struggle here, especially with Haaland seemingly fit.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Man City vs Bournemouth match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
