18
10
2
23
34
40
44
26
29
9
5
32
30
25
39
43
33
3
38
16
46
35
48
31
15
13
49
4
1
22
37
11
14
20
8
24
Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

2025-09-14Last Updated: 2025-09-14
366 Less than a minute


Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, is looking to win at the Etihad Stadium in consecutive seasons, extend his unbeaten record against Guardiola to five games and oversee back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time as Man United head coach – despite being appointed last November. Follow all the action from the Manchester derby with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Sam Tabuteau at the ground!


Source link

2025-09-14Last Updated: 2025-09-14
366 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

10 Team GB medal hopes you’ve never heard of

10 Team GB medal hopes you’ve never heard of

2024-07-20
Tottenham injury update: Wilson Odobert and Richarlison latest news and return dates

Tottenham injury update: Wilson Odobert and Richarlison latest news and return dates

2024-09-23
Man City vs Manchester United LIVE! Community Shield match stream, starting lineups, team news, TV today

Man City vs Manchester United LIVE! Community Shield match stream, starting lineups, team news, TV today

2024-08-10
Arsenal XI vs Monaco: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Emirates Cup game

Arsenal XI vs Monaco: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Emirates Cup game

2023-07-31
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo