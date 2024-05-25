Man City vs Manchester United: FA Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds
A Manchester derby takes centre stage in the showpiece fixture of club football’s oldest competition for the second year in succession, with Man City looking to secure an unprecedented back-to-back double having lifted the Premier League trophy last weekend.
Man Utd simply must win the FA Cup if they are to qualify for Europe after a lowly eighth-placed finished was confirmed on the final weekend of the Premier League.
Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to be sacked whatever the result, with United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe planning a complete overhaul. Can the Dutchman go out with a bang?
Date, kick-off time and venue
This year’s FA Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium today, Saturday May 25, 2024.
The game will kick-off at 3pm BST, the same time as last year’s final between the same two clubs, following discussions with police, local authorities and broadcasters.
Man City beat Man Utd to lift last year’s FA Cup
Where to watch Man City vs Man Utd
TV channel: In the UK, this year’s final will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One and ITV1. Coverage begins at 1.15pm on BBC and 1.45pm on ITV.
Live stream: Fans can also watch the action unfold live and for free online via the BBC iPlayer or ITVX website and app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Man City vs Man Utd team news
Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake will look to make their case in training having been benched for the win over West Ham.
Ten Hag has deployed 4-2-2-2 system in the past two matches with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay the advanced midfielders around wingers Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, leaving Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford on the bench. It appears likely he’ll stick with that setup for the final.
Man City vs Man Utd prediction
How can anyone sensibly back against masterful Manchester City in a cup final of any description?
They are absolute experts in these massive one-off games on the biggest stage, proving against Chelsea that they don’t always have to be on top and dominant to still prevail in the end.
City have well and truly had United’s number in recent times and it’s so tough to see Ten Hag’s men emerging victorious again at Wembley, though I’m sure they will put up a valiant effort.
Erik ten Hag is expected to be sacked
Head to head (h2h) history and results
City have won seven of the last nine Manchester derbies across all competitions, including three in a row.
They won both Premier League meetings this season, 3-0 at Old Trafford in November and coming from behind to win 3-1 at the Etihad in March thanks to Phil Foden.
Manchester United wins: 78
Man City vs Man Utd match odds
Man City to win FA Cup: 1/8
Man Utd to win FA Cup: 5/1
Odds provided by Betfair, subject to change
