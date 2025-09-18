33
44
46
35
16
15
4
29
39
49
43
20
31
9
3
2
30
1
34
26
48
18
5
13
24
10
11
40
37
23
32
14
38
8
25
22
Man City vs Napoli LIVE: Champions League latest score, match stream, and goal updates

Man City vs Napoli LIVE: Champions League latest score, match stream, and goal updates

2025-09-18Last Updated: 2025-09-18
326 Less than a minute


Manchester City face Napoli in their first Champions League game of the campaign, and there is a fairytale return for a certain Belgian midfielder to the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne, who left the north-west in the summer after his contract expired, joined the Serie A champions on a free transfer, and, as was always going to happen, will play his former club at the first opportunity. The 34-year-iold has been in hot form since his arrival in Italy, netting twice in his first three games for Antonio Conte’s side.


Source link

2025-09-18Last Updated: 2025-09-18
326 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal XI vs Everton: Bukayo Saka latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for Premier League

Arsenal XI vs Everton: Bukayo Saka latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for Premier League

2025-04-04
Chelsea handed major new fitness boost ahead of Bayern Munich showdown

Chelsea handed major new fitness boost ahead of Bayern Munich showdown

2025-09-16
Ollie Watkins injury ‘a wound’ and leaves Aston Villa nervous after famous night

Ollie Watkins injury ‘a wound’ and leaves Aston Villa nervous after famous night

2024-03-15
Luton chief is so impressed by Town's fighting spirit as they claim a late Reds point

Luton chief is so impressed by Town's fighting spirit as they claim a late Reds point

2024-03-16
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo