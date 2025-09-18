Man City vs Napoli LIVE: Champions League latest score, match stream, and goal updates

Manchester City face Napoli in their first Champions League game of the campaign, and there is a fairytale return for a certain Belgian midfielder to the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne, who left the north-west in the summer after his contract expired, joined the Serie A champions on a free transfer, and, as was always going to happen, will play his former club at the first opportunity. The 34-year-iold has been in hot form since his arrival in Italy, netting twice in his first three games for Antonio Conte’s side.