Man City vs FK Crvena zvezda LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Guardiola warns of tough Red Star Belgrade test

Few give Red Star a prayer of containing City at the Etihad tonight, but Guardiola has warned his side not to get complacent or underestimate an aggressive and counter-attacking opponent that he clearly believes won’t just be content to make up the numbers in Group G.

Guardiola was impressed with Red Star counterpart Barak Bakhar’s work with Maccabi Haifa in last season’s Champions League and his bravery when going toe-to-toe with the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

“I remember Red Star. I remember when I was a young boy, [Diego] Maradona playing there and make a goal when he kicked the ball over the keeper,” Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

“I remember that fresh in my memory and the amazing squad. Always is a nice atmosphere. I remember perfectly well in Croatia. The culture for Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro this kind. Lovely countries and they have an incredible mentality.

AFP via Getty Images

“They are competitors. All the incredible athletes water polo, look now [Novak] Djokovic all the incredible athletes. All the competitors. I don’t know why but for the schools for the kids they have something special.

“[They are] so aggressive. In some moments they don’t defend man to man. Sometimes they defend man to man. We have to be ready. [They are] quick in the transitions, good runners.

“Typical system a 5-3-2 when they attack or a 5-2-3 with a lot of players in the final third. We have to be able to read well what we have to do.

“Well I saw last season [Bakhar was] with Maccabi Haifa in a difficult group against Juventus, Benfica and PSG.

“What I saw, because we saw a little bit, my staff analayse what he has done with Maccabi Haifa against Mbappe, Messi and Neymar for example. Very impressed with the courage and bravery to play against them. Doesn’t matter what happened. We think Tuesday is going to be quite similar.”