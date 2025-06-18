5
24
14
29
46
38
40
16
10
2
43
33
4
18
30
49
1
48
9
8
13
39
44
25
15
31
35
37
11
26
20
3
22
23
34
32
Man City 2-0 Wydad AC: Rico Lewis shown straight red card in routine Club World Cup win

Man City 2-0 Wydad AC: Rico Lewis shown straight red card in routine Club World Cup win

2025-06-18Last Updated: 2025-06-18
333 Less than a minute


City took the lead inside two minutes and remained in control from there


Source link

2025-06-18Last Updated: 2025-06-18
333 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

2025-03-13
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Havertz; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Mount to Man United; Mbappe latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Havertz; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Mount to Man United; Mbappe latest

2023-06-14
Manchester United 'forced into ticket price U-turn' for Man City derby showdown

Manchester United 'forced into ticket price U-turn' for Man City derby showdown

2025-03-31
Erik ten Hag to stay on as Manchester United manager after performance review

Erik ten Hag to stay on as Manchester United manager after performance review

2024-06-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo