Man City crowned Premier League champions for record fourth consecutive time

Manchester City have won a record fourth straight Premier League title after beating West Ham on the final day of the season.

Arsenal did what they had to and beat Everton 2-1, but that late victory proved immaterial as a Phil Foden-inspired City overcame the Hammers 3-1 to win the league by two points.

It means City become the first-ever English side to win four consecutive top-flight titles, Pep Guardiola recording a feat Manchester United narrowly missed out on twice under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Elsewhere, Tottenham and Chelsea secured European football for next season, while Luton Town’s relegation was confirmed. Jurgen Klopp also said farewell to Liverpool with a 2-0 win over Wolves at Anfield.

Premier League results on final day in full Arsenal 2-1 Everton

Brentford 2-4 Newcastle United

Brighton 0-2 Manchester United

Burnley 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Luton 2-4 Fulham

Manchester City 3-1 West Ham

Sheffield United 0-3 Tottenham

How Man City beat Arsenal to Premier League title

Trailing by two points ahead of the final day, Arsenal were hoping for a favour from West Ham just days after similar prayers for Tottenham to produce an upset against City fell on deaf ears – a point that delighted many a Spurs fan.

Arsenal knew they needed a win over Everton to have any chance of winning a first Premier League title since 2004, but their prospects took an early hit when Foden put this relentless City machine ahead against West Ham inside just two minutes.

Foden underlined his recent crowning as the Premier League’s player of the season when finding the top corner from 20 yards out for his 26th goal of the season.

The 23-year-old then doubled City’s tally in the 18th minute, although there remained hope for Arsenal after West Ham cut the deficit in half thanks to Mohammed Kudus’ stunning overhead kick.

With City 2-1 up at the break, Arsenal themselves were drawing 1-1 with Everton at half-time, bouncing back from the shock of conceding Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free-kick through Takehiro Tomiyasu’s equaliser.

As a second goal continued to elude Arsenal, City restored their two-goal advantage just before the hour-mark when Rodri’s side-footed effort proved too strong for Alphonse Areola.

And so City proved for the competition as a whole, Arsenal’s late winner from Kai Havertz not changing the final outcome of what had been a three-horse race until April.

With the backdrop of 115 charges still hanging over them, City remain the dominant force of English football, making history and ensuring they have now won eight league titles since 2012 – six of which have come under Guardiola since 2018.

Luton relegated, Forest stay up with new record

Luton Town had little hope of survival on the final day, and their relegation was officially confirmed after losing 4-2 to Fulham, while Nottingham Forest beat Burnley 2-1 to finish six points clear in 17th.

With Luton joining Burnley and Sheffield United in returning to the Championship, it is just the second time in the Premier League era that all three promoted sides have gone straight back down – the first occasion being 1997-98 with Barnsley, Bolton and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Forest live to fight another season in the top tier, a four-point deduction for breaching PSR contributing towards the club recording the lowest points total (32) of any side not to be relegated in the Premier League era.

Spurs seal Europa League place, Man Utd eighth

Tottenham’s recent form had seen them gift fourth place to Aston Villa, but Spurs were able to confirm fifth and a place in the Europa League next season after beating Sheffield United 3-0.

Spurs finished three points above Chelsea, who finished the season with a flurry and beat Bournemouth 2-1 on the final day to seal European football next season.

What competition Chelsea will play in depends on Manchester United’s result against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

If United win the FA Cup, they will reach the Europa League, but should they lose then Chelsea will make Europe’s second-tier competition. Newcastle, who beat Brentford 4-2, must also wait to see whether seventh will result in the Europa Conference League.

Newcastle finished ahead of Manchester United, who endured their worst-ever Premier League finish by coming eighth, a season of unwanted records including 14 defeats and a negative goal difference.

Klopp’s winning farewell at Liverpool

An emotional Jurgen Klopp smiles ahead of Liverpool’s match against Wolves (Photo: AP)

Klopp bowed out at Liverpool with victory over Wolves on the final day.

As recently as last month, Liverpool had been dreaming of winning the title in Klopp’s final season in charge, the German having announced his departure back in January.

And while a League Cup triumph followed, theirs prospects of winning the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup all eventually diminished.

Defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton in April all-but ended their hopes of catching both Arsenal and City, but Liverpool picked themselves up to give Klopp a winning send-off – goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarrell Quansah sealing a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Klopp will replaced by Arne Slot in the dugout next season.