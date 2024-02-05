46
5
50
3
49
33
34
37
14
40
15
44
26
16
18
29
48
24
11
23
21
7
25
43
38
31
32
1
35
4
8
10
9
45
13
39
20
2
22
30
47

Man City XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

138 Less than a minute


Erling Haaland is set to start for the first time since early December after shaking off his foot issue


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man Utd waste chances against Wigan to show Dave Brailsford what they’re missing

Man Utd waste chances against Wigan to show Dave Brailsford what they’re missing

Spain’s winning goal scorer Olga Carmona found out father had died moments after World Cup victory over Lionesses

Spain’s winning goal scorer Olga Carmona found out father had died moments after World Cup victory over Lionesses

Pep Guardiola explains why Erling Haaland did not play as Man City lose to Newcastle

Pep Guardiola explains why Erling Haaland did not play as Man City lose to Newcastle

When do the Ashes start in 2023? Full schedule and how to watch

When do the Ashes start in 2023? Full schedule and how to watch

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo