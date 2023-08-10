Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

The Croatia international joined the club from RB Leipzig for £77.6m last week but was not involved during Sunday’s Community Shield penalty shootout loss to Arsenal.

The treble winners could hand the 21-year-old his first appearance for the trip to Turf Moor, while Kevin De Bruyne may also be involved.

Despite the Belgian international missing most of pre-season with a hamstring injury picked up in the Champions League final, De Bruyne featured at Wembley.

Given the manner in which they ended last season, it’s difficult to envisage Guardiola making too many unenforced changes.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Grealish, Alvarez; Haaland

Injured: None

Doubts: Ake

Time and date: 8pm BST on Friday 11 August, 2023

Venue: Turf Moor

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports