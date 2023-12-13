4
10
22
50
14
26
44
37
29
40
8
24
20
39
34
1
33
30
21
18
48
7
13
11
5
47
49
32
35
45
31
2
23
15
43
9
3
46
25
38
16

Man City XI vs Crvena zvezda: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

135 Less than a minute


Erling Haaland is not involved in the Champions League dead-rubber


Source link

135 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tuesday schedule, who is playing on each court and at what time

Tuesday schedule, who is playing on each court and at what time

Euro 2024 rivals will fear England, insists Ollie Watkins: 'We have that scare factor'

Euro 2024 rivals will fear England, insists Ollie Watkins: 'We have that scare factor'

Premier League festive fixtures in full: Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham games confirmed

Premier League festive fixtures in full: Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham games confirmed

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou offers update on Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr after Fulham win

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou offers update on Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr after Fulham win

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo