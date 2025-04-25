43
5
22
30
32
39
8
24
16
26
13
37
49
11
10
31
38
40
1
3
35
25
23
44
4
48
14
29
9
2
18
33
46
20
15
34
Man City XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup semi-final

Man City XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup semi-final

2025-04-25Last Updated: 2025-04-25
339 Less than a minute


Pep Guardiola offers positive updates on Rodri and Erling Haaland amid Ederson question for Wembley


Source link

2025-04-25Last Updated: 2025-04-25
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia; Chelsea eye Cherki, Vlahovic update; Onana to Man United; Kane latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia; Chelsea eye Cherki, Vlahovic update; Onana to Man United; Kane latest

2023-07-15
Inside GB’s tennis flat-share in Paris

Inside GB’s tennis flat-share in Paris

2024-07-29
Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Race start time, schedule, weather forecast, how to watch F1 on TV

Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Race start time, schedule, weather forecast, how to watch F1 on TV

2024-06-23
Owen Farrell: Full steam ahead for England and Saracens captain with no retirement plans

Owen Farrell: Full steam ahead for England and Saracens captain with no retirement plans

2023-11-23
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo