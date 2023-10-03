Man City XI vs RB Leipzig: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League game

Newcastle and Wolves overcame the Premier League champions last week and now Pep Guardiola & Co. face another away trip to reverse that trend.

Rodri will be available as his three-match ban only applies for domestic football, and should return to partner Mateo Kovacic in midfield as Pep Guardiola opts for experience over the younger Matheus Nunes.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden are the preferred pair to partner Erling Haaland and the “almost undroppable” Julian Alvarez up top. Jack Grealish will be pushing to start, though.

At the back, Josko Gvardiol will hope to dislodge Nathan Ake at left-back to face his former club.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Doubts: Bernardo

Outs: De Bruyne, Stones

Time and date: 8pm, Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Venue: Red Bull Area