Man City XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

M anchester City will again be without the suspended Rodri as they look to make immediate amends at Wolves for their loss to Newcastle.

City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek after producing a lacklustre display at St James’ Park and Pep Guardiola will make sure his players know a repeat performance will not be tolerated.

Kalvin Phillips deputised for Rodri but may not get another change with Mateo Kovacic ready to return and Matheus Nunes impressing since his move from Saturday’s opponents.

Erling Haaland will be reinstated to the starting XI after remaining on the bench against the Magpies. He scored goal goals across two games against Wolves last season.

Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Phil Foden should all also return, while Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Bernardo Silva remain sidelined through injury.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Kovacic, Nunes; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Doubts: None

Outs: Rodri (suspended), De Bruyne, Stones, Bernardo

Time and date: 3pm, Saturday 30 September, 2023

Venue: Molineux