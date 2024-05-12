39
31
43
18
25
22
30
9
3
20
35
1
13
32
24
49
2
34
38
29
48
33
37
40
46
26
16
8
44
14
4
5
11
15
23
10
Amad Diallo gives injury update after coming off in impressive Manchester United appearance

Amad Diallo gives injury update after coming off in impressive Manchester United appearance

2024-05-12Last Updated: 2024-05-12
358 Less than a minute


Man Utd fears grew after second-half substitution


Source link

2024-05-12Last Updated: 2024-05-12
358 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Fulham: Full-backs show the way forward as Antonee Robinson breaks records

Fulham: Full-backs show the way forward as Antonee Robinson breaks records

2023-12-05
Sam Kerr: Football Australia shock as Chelsea striker faces trial for alleged racially aggravated harassment

Sam Kerr: Football Australia shock as Chelsea striker faces trial for alleged racially aggravated harassment

2024-03-05
George Ford in Six Nations fitness battle as England handed another injury blow

George Ford in Six Nations fitness battle as England handed another injury blow

2024-01-11
Europa League: Last-16 fixtures, results and how to watch on TV

Europa League: Last-16 fixtures, results and how to watch on TV

2024-03-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo