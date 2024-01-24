5
34
31
18
15
44
30
50
1
8
29
25
49
13
38
47
32
45
26
10
3
33
48
20
2
24
21
22
16
9
7
35
23
4
43
37
11
39
46
14
40

When Anthony Martial will return from injury with potentially nine games left to save Manchester United career

141 Less than a minute


Club confirm striker will miss next ten weeks after operation


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery before new season

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery before new season

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Sevilla 0-0 Roma LIVE! Europa League Final match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Sevilla 0-0 Roma LIVE! Europa League Final match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo