Man Utd or Arsenal? Only one team exceeded expectations

On the face of it, it was depressingly familiar. Another home defeat without scoring. More big-money forwards misfiring. Another goal conceded from a set piece. Another goalkeeper chucking balls in his own net. 1-0 to the Arsenal.

Yet, in the glorious Manchester sunshine, the good vibes remained in Old Trafford, even in defeat. With more match sharpness, United would have got their season off to a flying, against an Arsenal team who, other than one set piece, were second best all over the pitch.

Matheus Cunha, part of the £300m worth of attackers United used across one 90-minute match, brought a spark absent for so long around these parts. And every time Bryan Mbeumo wound up for a run at his full-back Old Trafford hummed with excitement, while the team collectively created chances galore.

The end product wasn’t there, but there is something in the works around M16. We might not see the fruits of what Ruben Amorim is trying to do for a while, but Old Trafford has not borne witness to such attacking intent, even when remaining scoreless, for some time. And that cannot be overlooked.

It already appears ostensibly clear that Cunha is just what the doctor ordered. Even the manager himself admitted as last season’s nightmare unfolded that he headed into matches knowing his team would struggle against most teams – a predicament no United coach should ever find themselves in.

The Brazilian is the panacea to such woes. Fronting this new-look United forward line, Cunha’s energy and ability to go into any duel at full throttle is the tonic everyone needed.

Any other day, had David Raya not twice denied him with fine saves, Cunha would have had the debut goal his all-action display warranted. The Stretford End saw enough, however, to already take him to their hearts.

Mbeumo’s efforts deserved more, too. The finish was lacking from some strong positions, but that will come for a forward who contributed to more goals than anyone other than Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak last term.

Benjamin Sesko looked rusty, understandably so, but Amad Diallo showed glimpses of his sublime footwork, while Bruno Fernandes pulled the strings as he always does.

In contrast, Arsenal were well off the pace. Much was expected of Viktor Gyokeres – the No 9 supporters have been yearning for – but he looked more Coventry than Lisbon in the Old Trafford heat. Twenty-one touches, nine passes, zero shots before being hauled off. Plenty have had worse starts, but the early signs are not great.

United in fact recorded 22 shots, their most in a Premier League match against Arsenal since an 8-2 win in August 2011. It is the most shots the Gunners have faced in any league game they kept a clean sheet in since November 2020 against Leeds United.

A battling victory when not playing well was perhaps all too infrequent for the Gunners last year, but this victory, celebrated with real vigour in front of their travelling supporters, was more by luck than any determined, impenetrable resistance key to narrow successes in recent times.

Your next read

Even so, the adage that title-winning teams win when playing badly will be fuel to Mikel Arteta’s bid for a campaign which will leave little room for excuses if they finish in second place again.

United should have won this and started the new season in the perfect manner. Had they signed a midfielder capable of adding some steel and composure in the middle of the park, and possessed a goalkeeper who performs the basics correctly, then they might have got over the line.

But fans saw enough on the opening day to suggest improvement, in results and performance, is afoot. Perhaps not enough for a top-four finish just yet, but enough to quickly forget the boredom and sheer embarrassment of last year’s season from hell.