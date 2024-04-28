29
39
43
1
49
14
25
23
33
15
30
22
9
3
44
2
37
13
10
48
38
8
40
20
18
4
26
35
46
32
31
24
5
16
11
34
Erik ten Hag makes Manchester United fan request after unpopular decision to substitute duo

Erik ten Hag makes Manchester United fan request after unpopular decision to substitute duo

2024-04-28Last Updated: 2024-04-28
346 Less than a minute


Man Utd fans booed decision to take Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo off in home draw with Burnley


Source link

2024-04-28Last Updated: 2024-04-28
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Edwards glad to hear Luton skipper Lockyer could link up with Wales squad ahead of Euro play-off clash

Edwards glad to hear Luton skipper Lockyer could link up with Wales squad ahead of Euro play-off clash

2024-02-15
Palmer shines on England audition as Chelsea dent Newcastle’s European hopes

Palmer shines on England audition as Chelsea dent Newcastle’s European hopes

2024-03-12
Home form and keeping Steve Cooper are vital for a team lacking goals

Home form and keeping Steve Cooper are vital for a team lacking goals

2023-08-08
Aaron Ramsdale backed to rise to David Raya challenge as Arsenal battle begins

Aaron Ramsdale backed to rise to David Raya challenge as Arsenal battle begins

2023-08-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo