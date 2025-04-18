Man Utd complete mind-blowing comeback with two goals in final minute

United were on the brink of crashing out of the Europa League before one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the competition’s history against Lyon

Man Utd 5-4 Lyon (7-6 on aggregate) (Ugarte 10′, Dalot 45+1, Fernandes pen 114′, Mainoo 120′, Maguire 120+1 | Tolisso 71′, Tagliafico 77′, Tolisso red card, Cherki 104′, Lacazette pen 109′)

Even in the history of this football club, forged on dramatic late victories, this was something else.

Cruising, 2-0 up at half time in their biggest European match for many a year, Manchester United supporters bounced down to the concourses for their interval refreshments, with their team, at long last, in the ascendancy midway through a football match.

Ruben Amorim’s entire project was hinging on it. In such a dominant position, even this emotionally fragile team could not mess this one up. Captain Fantastic Bruno Fernandes was pulling the strings in midfield, a normally brittle backline was standing firm, while even Andre Onana looked unflappable.

Nothing this modern day United incumbent do, however, is at it seems. Two Lyon goals in seven second-half minutes took us to extra time. Before everyone at Old Trafford knew it, the tie was seemingly put beyond them by Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette.

Even Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick down the other end still felt in vain. A Kobbie Mainoo swivel and finish and a 121st minute winner from that famous Harry Maguire cranium sent Old Trafford into delirium.

Limbs everywhere. Onana running the perimeter. Old Trafford has not seen scenes of this jubilation for a long, long time. Salvation remains in sight. Somehow.

Despite the club’s cash-strapped attempt to get pulses racing with their limp pyrotechnics show, the atmosphere inside a desperate Old Trafford was electric. With their team firmly marooned on a bar stool in the last chance saloon, they had to bring the noise.

The decibels went up a notch or two after Manuel Ugarte finished off a fine, flowing United move 10 minutes in to give the team who have conceded first in 19 league games this season a rare feeling of being in front in the first half of a home match.

With Onana back in the side, nobody could completely relax. The United stopper is no shrinking violet, however, even with the pressure on him following two glaring errors in the first leg.

The Cameroonian danced in front of Lyon’s vocal traveling supporters as Ugarte’s finish hit the net, in response to their jibes over last week’s bizarre spat with Nemanja Matic.

A nervy Old Trafford needed that pivotal second and Diogo Dalot delivered right on cue, just before the break, after showing great strength to hold off his marker and finish well.

United march into the semi-finals in typically chaotic fashion (Photo: Getty)

Garnacho really should have killed the game off early in the second half, doing all the hard work before firing too close to Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, and as the minutes ticked on with only a two-goal cushion, the jitters reared their ugly heads.

In the blink of an eye, the match and the tie, was all square once more. A static backline could only look as Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico, a former Ajax team-mate of Onana’s, completely changed the complexion of the contest.

Tolisso’s late dismissal swung this thrilling tie back in United’s favour, but a winner in normal time was not forthcoming.

Weary legs aplenty, but hearts won the day. United were dead and buried after a super Cherki finish and a Lacazette spot kick. Fernandes kept his cool, and Maguire’s slab did the rest.

What a night. What a enigma wrapped in a mystery of a football club.