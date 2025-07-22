Manchester United confirm squad for US pre-season tour as surprise absence explained
Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia have all been left out of the 32-man squad as they seek transfers away from Old Trafford.
Harry Maguire is not flying out with the squad due to a personal matter but it is hoped he will join up with the squad later on the tour.
On Tuesday, the England defender wrote in an Instagram post that he would not be far behind the rest of the squad.
“All is fine now,” he posted on Tuesday. “I will be travelling tomorrow to meet up with the squad. Thanks for your concern.”
Matheus Cunha is included despite having just become a father for the second time. New signing Bryan Mbeumo is included and Lisandro Martinez travels but will not play.
Marcus Rashford is not in the squad as he closes in on his move to Barcelona.
Youngsters Jack Fletcher and Sekou Kone keep their places from the trip to Sweden, where United drew 0-0 with Leeds at the weekend.
Ruben Amorim’s United face West Ham at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday and then have games against Bournemouth and Everton.
Manchester United squad in full
Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee, Will Murdock, Andre Onana
Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Reece Munro, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro
Midfielders: Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte
Forwards: Amad, Matheus Cunha, Rasmus Hojlund, Bendito Mantato, Bryan Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Joshua Zirkzee
