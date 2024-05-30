Man Utd consider Mason Greenwood contract extension after Getafe loan ends

Manchester United are considering extending Mason Greenwood’s contract beyond next year to ensure a permanent sale goes through.

Greenwood is to return to the club after his loan deal with Getafe finished at the end of the season, with United looking to raise funds for Ineos’ squad overhaul by selling the 22-year-old on quickly.

i understands Juventus, Napoli and Atletico Madrid lead the chase for his signature, with Borussia Dortmund also interested – although the German side are thought to prefer to use their available transfer funds to complete a deal to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis.

Greenwood’s current contract expires in 2025 but United retain an option to extend that by a further year. With money tight among many of Europe’s top clubs, United could trigger that option so they can offer Greenwood out on loan with an obligation to buy at what the club feels is an acceptable price.

Read Next

Charges of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault against Greenwood were dropped in February last year, with United and the player deciding it best that he resume his career elsewhere following a six-month internal investigation. Greenwood denied the allegations and has not been convicted of any offences.

While new co-owners Ineos are keen to offload numerous big-name players this summer to help reduce the club’s wage bill as well as raise funds for their transfer activity, sources have insisted that unlike several others, Greenwood will not be sold at a “fire sale” price.

A fee of around £40m is believed to be what the club is willing to accept, even if this sale happens next summer rather than this year. Several interested European clubs had already made enquiries even before the summer transfer window had opened.

There are also “some” unnamed English clubs reportedly monitoring the situation, one source said.

Fears over what reaction signing Greenwood would provoke from supporters, campaign groups and sponsors, mean such information is unlikely to be made public unless a deal is close to being completed. A loan move could be used as a litmus test over the ill-feeling towards the young forward, but even that is seen by many as too problematic.

Given he is contracted to United, playing for the club again cannot be completely ruled out, especially after Sir Jim Ratcliffe insisted he would revisit the issue over the summer – despite fears by some within Old Trafford fearing that Greenwood is a storm the club doesn’t need to weather at this stage of Ineos’ transformation. A sale, however, is the priority.

Greenwood scored 10 goals and impressed with his all-round performances at Getafe, with the Spanish club’s coach Jose Bordalas full of praise for how the Bradford-born forward has handled any hostility from unhappy opposition supporters.

Getafe are understood to be keen to sign Greenwood again, especially if he is available on loan, but an elite European side is a much more likely destination.

Read Next

“Thank you for making me feel welcomed and one of your own. I enjoyed every second, alongside my teammates and club,” Greenwood said upon leaving Getafe.

“A bittersweet ending, but it was a pleasure to play for you, I wish you all the best.”

Raising funds from player sales is essential this summer, with United only able to boast a transfer kitty of around £40m due to tight Financial Fair Play rules and Profitability and Sustainability Regulations.

The player exodus began this week with Alvaro Fernandez joining Benfica on a permanent deal for a fee of €6m (£5.1m). Casemiro is another expected to be moved on quickly amid interest from numerous Saudi Arabian clubs.

Sources also said that finding suitors for other sellable figures, such as Antony, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay, is proving problematic.