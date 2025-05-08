Man Utd cruise past Athletic Bilbao to reach Europa League final

Man Utd 4-1 Athletic Bilbao (Mount 72′, 90+1′, Casemiro 79′, Hojlund 85′ | Jauregizar 31′) – United win 7-1 on aggregate

OLD TRAFFORD — Nobody believed the boisterous bunch of Basques as they lit their flares and proclaimed “si, se puede” to spur their team onto a remontada for the ages at Old Trafford.

Not even this excuse of a Manchester United side could mess this up from here, 3-0 up in a tie heading into the home second leg. No matter what team showed up on the night.

Yet, the history books so very nearly had another astonishing comeback of epic proportions. That was until Mason Mount and Amad Diallo entered the fray to send United through to a season-saving Europa League final clash with Tottenham Hotspur, after the most flattering of second-leg successes that, at half-time, seemed a world away.

The issue an unusually raucous Old Trafford had, after another tinpot pyrotechnics display that was more Vertu Trophy than elite European competition, was that Premier League United showed up in a nervy, erroneous first-half display that belied their seemingly unassailable position in the tie.

CASEMIRO GETS ANOTHER FOR MAN UNITED! He gives them a 5-1 aggregate lead and pats the badge after scoring @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/cDOf0rnmfJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2025

Even without their four best players through injury or suspension – both Williams brothers, top goalscorer Oihan Sancet and defender Dani Vivian – the visitors dominated the first half.

Alex Berenguer fired over from a good position early on, before stand-in striker Maroan Sannadi, who spent the first half of the season on loan in the Spanish third tier, wasted several half chances to break the deadlock.

Premier League United could barely string a pass together. Every time the visitors launched an attack, the hosts parted like the red sea – deja vu swept across a stunned Old Trafford.

Mikel Jaureguizar’s sublime curler, that just evaded the despairing dive from Andre Onana, gave home supporters an even more familiar sinking feeling.

Alejandro Garnacho should have levelled late into the first half after being put through by Patrick Dorgu – United’s only penetrative attack in the opening period – but elected to attempt to loft the ball over away goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala, when he had no right to.

Man of the match: Amad Diallo Completely changed the game simply by wanting it more than everyone else in a red shirt.

The referee’s whistle provided some light relief. Had the Williams brothers been fit, the tie could have been level by half time. The Williams sisters could cause United problems when they are in Premier League mode.

It could not continue like this. Ruben Amorim surprisingly resisted making wholesale changes at the break, but did not wait long to introduce the real driving force in United’s struggling season.

Amad Diallo has been a gem in a cairn of crumbling stones this term. The difference he made in terms of quality, hunger and confidence to run at players should embarrass those around him, as not for the first time this season, the Ivorian’s effervescence wrestled victory from the jaws of another defeat.

The livewire’s beating of his man helped create the opportunity for another superb substitute, Mount, to channel his inner Federico Macheda – swivelling on a sixpence before curling an arrowing strike into the far corner – to quash Basque dreams of a home final.

Casemiro – the star performer from the first leg – then really put the tie to bed from a corner, giving United a lead on the night they frankly did not deserve.

Amad was not done there, however, as he had Old Trafford gasping for breath, dancing down the touchline, creating a game-clinching third even Rasmus Hojlund could not miss.

Mount’s best night in a United shirt had the happiest of endings, too, as he fired home a stunning fourth from fully 45 yards, over a stranded goalkeeper.

The celebration was full of emotion for a player who has endured more misery than joy since joining from Chelsea. Now to give his beleaguered side’s campaign an ending it simply must finish off to ensure Amorim’s revitalisation project gets off the ground in northern Spain.







