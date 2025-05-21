Which Manchester United players will get a Europa League winners’ medal amid Marcus Rashford decision
Manchester United tonight have one final chance to end the season with some silverware and secure a return to the Champions League.
It has been a miserable campaign for the club, first under Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim, and they 16th in the Premier League table with just one match to play.
However, nobody at United will be thinking about that fixture against Aston Villa this weekend, with the focus instead firmly on the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday night in Bilbao.
Amorim’s side produced a miraculous comeback to get past Lyon in the quarter-finals and then proved too strong for Athletic Bilbao in the last-four, booking their place in the European final.
The winner of the match will earn a spot in next season’s Champions League, which would be a major boost to the club as they look to strengthen this summer.
Ruben Amorim’s side attempt to end a miserable season on a high
Getty Images
Who will get a Europa League medal?
Should United beat Spurs and lift the trophy, there will be no big parade through Manchester, with it already decided that celebrations will be limited to a barbecue at the Carrington training ground.
The players and staff will, of course, have a medal to remember the occasion, and it is up to the club to decide who to give those to.
UEFA rules state: “The winning team is presented with 50 gold medals and the runner-up with 50 silver medals.”
This is different to the Premier League, for example, where 40 medals are given to the champions and only players who have made at least five appearances can get one.
In the Europa League, there is no such limit and players do not even need to be in the current squad.
How the 50 medals are split is a decision for the club, but it can be assumed that all those in the matchday squad for the final will receive one.
It is possible that even players not currently at United could still be handed one for their contributions earlier in the season.
Marcus Rashford made six appearances in the competition for United before Christmas, scoring and assisting in the draw with Porto.
He has spent the second-half of the season on loan at Aston Villa, but could potentially still be given a medal if United do win the final.
The same goes for Antony, who has shone at Real Betis in recent months and will play for the Spanish club in the Conference League final against Chelsea next week.
