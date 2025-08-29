Man Utd expecting second Sancho bid

Suitors are aware Sancho will be a complex move – with a Chelsea winger also being lined up as a back-up option if he insists on staying at Old Trafford

Roma are still pushing to sign Jadon Sancho ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, even though the Manchester United outcast has already rejected the Italian giants once.

The i Paper has been told Sancho has already turned down the opportunity to end his Old Trafford nightmare, with United having accepted a £20m offer from the Giallorossi.

That has not deterred Roma, however, who are planning to return with another offer, one that would have to be more attractive to the player, before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea winger Tyrique George has been identified as an alternative, with Sancho a complicated deal to get done.

Sancho initially turned down the opportunity to move to the Italian capital to “pursue other options” before the window closes, but other suitors have not presented themselves. A source close to the player has admitted Sancho staying put, where he does not even have a squad number, cannot be ruled out.

The club are willing to extend Sancho’s contract by a year to ensure he doesn’t leave on a free next summer.

United would then look at loaning Sancho out again, if they cannot move him on permanently, which they are desperate to do. Roma appear to be the only hope of shifting the forward who takes home around £300,000-a-week in wages.

“Call him if you have his number,” Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini joked in a press conference on FrIday. “You seem to know everything. I don’t know what the margins are now.

“Sancho is a possibility, we are a possibility for him. If that is not the case, he’ll stay where he is.

“He would be a huge boost for us, but we would be an enormous opportunity for him. Not sure if it can still happen, but we don’t have to pray someone to come here.”

After United agreed terms with Chelsea for Alejandro Garnacho’s £40m exit, Sancho is not the only other member of the United squad who is set to leave in the coming days.

Rasmus Hojlund is nearing an exit to Napoli, with talks ongoing between the two clubs over a season-long loan move with an obligation to buy at the end for £40m, as long as certain obligations are met, one understood to be that Napoli qualify for the Champions League.

Tyrell Malacia is also nearing an exit as Spanish club Elche look to end his frustrating time at Old Trafford, while clubs continue to line up for Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old starlet has told the club he would like to leave on loan before the window closes, but Ruben Amorim confirmed in a press conference on Friday that he wants Mainoo to stay and fight for his place, with the club adamant he won’t leave on loan.

There has not been any progress on Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, with that deal in danger of not happening. Andre Onana won’t be going anywhere in the coming days.