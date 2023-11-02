11
40
21
23
15
37
47
38
9
20
24
8
33
43
30
22
16
3
32
2
50
25
29
26
45
1
49
39
35
46
44
34
31
18
48
7
5
13
4
14
10

Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp reaction to Carabao Cup exit goes viral

141 Less than a minute


The Liverpool manager summed up the general feeling of the night with his instinctive reaction to seeing Newcastle win at Old Trafford


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, purse and ring walks

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, purse and ring walks

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023 UK time: F1 schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live on TV today

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023 UK time: F1 schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live on TV today

Joshua vs Helenius: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

Joshua vs Helenius: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

Town chief to make a decision on McAtee after admitting there is interest in Luton forward

Town chief to make a decision on McAtee after admitting there is interest in Luton forward

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo