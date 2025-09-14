8
40
4
14
13
25
16
24
22
39
30
1
38
46
29
49
5
35
18
23
20
37
11
32
15
31
48
10
26
3
2
9
43
33
34
44
Three things we learned from Man Utd loss as Kobbie Mainoo provides optimism and Ruben Amorim gets clarity

Three things we learned from Man Utd loss as Kobbie Mainoo provides optimism and Ruben Amorim gets clarity

2025-09-14Last Updated: 2025-09-14
352 Less than a minute


A full Premier League debut for summer signing Benjamin Sesko also highlights the weight of expectation on his shoulders


Source link

2025-09-14Last Updated: 2025-09-14
352 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

The changes England should make for 3rd Test to strike back against India

The changes England should make for 3rd Test to strike back against India

2024-02-06
Mikel Arteta hails 'paramount' Gabriel Jesus for driving Arsenal to win over Sevilla

Mikel Arteta hails 'paramount' Gabriel Jesus for driving Arsenal to win over Sevilla

2023-10-25
Huge fire breaks out at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just days after European win at Ryder Cup course

Huge fire breaks out at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just days after European win at Ryder Cup course

2023-10-05
Luton chief ready to face a Bantams side still riding the wave of promotion

Luton chief ready to face a Bantams side still riding the wave of promotion

2025-08-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo