Man Utd’s stance on Mainoo transfer

Kobbie Mainoo could follow Alejandro Garnacho in leaving Manchester United, with clubs across Europe alerted to his availability this summer.

Five Premier League teams have considered making an approach for the 20-year-old, including Aston Villa, Brentford, Chelsea, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli are also monitoring the situation.

The i Paper understands Mainoo has not told United he wants to leave directly but several sources have indicated he is keen to play in the Champions League.

A departure before Monday’s deadline day remains unlikely at this stage, insiders said, given United would have little time to bring in a replacement.

The latest on Garnacho

The news comes as United have finally reached an agreement with Chelsea for the sale of Garnacho.

It is understood both clubs agreed a £40m fixed fee, with a 10 per cent sell-on fee included.

A medical is planned for Friday, with a seven-year contract expected to be finalised.

Where do United stand on Mainoo?

It is understood United are not actively looking to sell Mainoo.

However, Wednesday’s embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby Town may force the club to take drastic measures in the transfer market.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba has been earmarked as the midfielder who can transform Ruben Amorim’s fortunes, but the asking price, which sits at upwards of £100m, is putting United off.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has been looked at, too.

What does Amorim think of him?

Several sources have suggested United would be willing to accept a cut-price deal for Mainoo, who has two years left on his contract.

When Chelsea enquired about his availability in January, they were quoted £70m.

United would accept considerably less now.

It is a remarkable comedown for a club who have long seen Mainoo as a player to build a team around.

“I believe a lot in Kobbie, more than everybody thinks” Ruben Amorim says it’s important for Kobbie Mainoo to fight for his place in the Man United starting XI 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1l7XIpDF8G — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 27, 2025

But it comes down to the fact there is not an obvious place for him in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

Mainoo finds himself competing for a place in a midfield two.

He has too much ball-playing ability to be restricted in the anchor role, leaving him suitable for the other spot, which is currently being occupied by captain Bruno Fernandes.

However, usurping the most successful signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era is unlikely. Thus, in Amorim’s eyes, Mainoo is expendable.

With Alejandro Garnacho nearing the Old Trafford exit, he and Mainoo could generate the income to see a late move for Baleba happen.

Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee with United for Garnacho, who only wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

United had hoped to get around £50m for the Argentine, with the Blues holding out for £35m.

A compromise is expected to be found in the coming days.

Any other business

One player who is unlikely to be moved on is Andre Onana, despite another error against Grimsby.

The Cameroon international has no plans to seek pastures new, even though United are closing in on Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Sources close to Onana insisted he feels he has competition from Altay Bayindir so doesn’t mind more.

Jadon Sancho’s move to Roma is definitely off, adding to United’s frustration.

The club are willing to extend Sancho’s contract by a year to ensure he doesn’t leave on a free next summer.

United would then look at loaning Sancho out again, if they cannot move him on permanently, which they are desperate to do.

Antony should secure a loan move back to Real Betis with the Spanish club having finally made a bid. United are negotiating to get an obligation to buy included.