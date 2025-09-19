32
40
35
24
39
10
1
5
26
15
30
9
38
8
22
34
4
31
14
29
37
44
33
11
43
13
20
46
18
25
49
2
23
16
48
3
'What have I done?' Manchester United legend guesses Ruben Amorim reaction to Marcus Rashford goals

'What have I done?' Manchester United legend guesses Ruben Amorim reaction to Marcus Rashford goals

2025-09-19Last Updated: 2025-09-19
346 Less than a minute


Struggling Red Devils may be quickly regretting decision to allow England forward to join Barcelona on loan


Source link

2025-09-19Last Updated: 2025-09-19
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Bolton 0-2 Oxford United: Josh Murphy nets Wembley brace to secure promotion to Championship

Bolton 0-2 Oxford United: Josh Murphy nets Wembley brace to secure promotion to Championship

2024-05-18
Hadebe plays in unfamiliar position in Yeni Malatyaspor draw

Hadebe plays in unfamiliar position in Yeni Malatyaspor draw

2021-02-16
Belgium vs Slovakia lineups: Euro 2024 team news, predicted XIs and injury latest

Belgium vs Slovakia lineups: Euro 2024 team news, predicted XIs and injury latest

2024-06-13
Luton boss hails Adebayo's impact as he believes Town are showing they can 'pack a punch'

Luton boss hails Adebayo's impact as he believes Town are showing they can 'pack a punch'

2023-12-16
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo