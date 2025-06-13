8
26
4
13
31
35
25
9
23
40
20
32
16
33
10
14
39
49
38
37
22
30
18
48
11
29
1
44
3
24
46
5
2
34
43
15
'Dream come true': Matheus Cunha reveals why he joined Manchester United in first interview

'Dream come true': Matheus Cunha reveals why he joined Manchester United in first interview

2025-06-13Last Updated: 2025-06-13
354 Less than a minute


Brazilian international reveals admiration for Wayne Rooney and belief in Ruben Amorim after completing £62.5m transfer from Wolves


Source link

2025-06-13Last Updated: 2025-06-13
354 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

French Open: Novak Djokovic to undergo scan on damaged right knee after injury scare

French Open: Novak Djokovic to undergo scan on damaged right knee after injury scare

2024-06-04
Newcastle vs Arsenal FC LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goal updates in semi-final second leg

Newcastle vs Arsenal FC LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goal updates in semi-final second leg

2025-02-05
Surrey clinch County Championship title after Essex collapse

Surrey clinch County Championship title after Essex collapse

2023-09-28
Bale Nets Two As Spurs Thrash Burnley, Liverpool Blunt Blades To Stop Rot

Bale Nets Two As Spurs Thrash Burnley, Liverpool Blunt Blades To Stop Rot

2021-03-01
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo