44
13
10
50
3
2
15
7
30
47
46
45
40
33
35
24
22
29
31
34
49
26
37
11
39
21
20
4
14
43
32
18
38
5
8
16
48
23
9
1
25

Pep Guardiola makes Manchester United jibe in response to Omar Berrada switch from Man City

138 Less than a minute


City boss says United have so far to catch up, they will have to name a stand after their new appointment if he masterminds instant turnaround


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luke Donald faces Team Europe selection headache as Ryder Cup looms large

Luke Donald faces Team Europe selection headache as Ryder Cup looms large

Belgium vs Sweden abandoned after two people wearing football shirts shot dead in Brussels

Belgium vs Sweden abandoned after two people wearing football shirts shot dead in Brussels

Why England’s Cricket World Cup campaign was doomed from the start

Why England’s Cricket World Cup campaign was doomed from the start

Juventus kicked out of Europa Conference League and hit with hefty Uefa fine over FFP breach

Juventus kicked out of Europa Conference League and hit with hefty Uefa fine over FFP breach

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo