26
13
43
1
46
47
11
20
48
45
8
40
28
15
24
5
49
18
30
50
14
2
10
3
32
29
21
35
34
9
7
33
25
39
37
38
44
16
22
4
23
31

Manchester United ‘bid going in’ for Andre Onana as Pep Guardiola verdict confirmed

147 1 minute read


The Premier League giants are looking for a new goalkeeper with David de Gea’s contract expiring over the weekend, though hopes of an extension are not yet over.

Inter Milan’s Onana has reportedly been pinpointed by Erik ten Hag to be his first-choice goalkeeper next season and will reportedly cost around £50million.


Source link

147 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Soccer24

Darikwa settling well at Wigan

Wimbledon queue: When does it open and what tickets are available?

Wimbledon queue: When does it open and what tickets are available?

Spain vs Italy LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Spain vs Italy LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Czech Republic vs England U21 LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Czech Republic vs England U21 LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo