Manchester United ‘bid going in’ for Andre Onana as Pep Guardiola verdict confirmed

The Premier League giants are looking for a new goalkeeper with David de Gea’s contract expiring over the weekend, though hopes of an extension are not yet over.

Inter Milan’s Onana has reportedly been pinpointed by Erik ten Hag to be his first-choice goalkeeper next season and will reportedly cost around £50million.

The defender claimed on his YouTube show ‘Vibe With Five’: “Bids are going in, bruv. I think they’ll go for it. I think they’re gonna go for it, he’s someone they want to try and get.

Chelsea were previously interested in the Champions League finalist / PA

LIVE BLOG: All the latest transfer news and rumours

“But the problem is Inter’s pricing. Manchester United haven’t got an open cheque book and the takeover won’t affect that in this window.”

Ferdinand trusts Ten Hag is making the right decision to buy a new keeper and “100 per cent” wants Onana to be the replacement.

He continued: “The manager wants a new goalkeeper. If the club, which it looks like, have said, ‘David you’re done’ that’s fair enough. I don’t care about that, that’s fine, he’ll have to go and find a new club.

“Bigger and better players, back in the day, have been told to leave Man United, it’s fine. I think David will be okay. But there’s a way in which you do it. Now if we move onto who’s going to replace him: Onana 100 per cent. I went to watch him live in the Champions League semi-final, the confidence this boy has got!

READ MORE

“I spoke to Pep Guardiola in an interview days before the final and he was talking about playing against Onana, there’s not many goalkeepers you’ve got to prepare for!

“He’s almost like another player. He comes out, plays on the edge of his box, and he wants to be involved in the build-up, he’s a proper footballer. And he’s a great shot-stopper, he made a couple of great saves in the final.

“He’s a young keeper, I saw him at Ajax before. Edwin van der Sar I spoke to numerous times about him, before Man United’s interest, and he waxed lyrical about him: New-age, a prototype-type goalkeeper. Proper. I’d be delighted if he comes, but my priority is a number nine.”