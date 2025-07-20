Man Utd to speed up four player exits as Rashford nears Barcelona move

The Spanish giants will pay all of Rashford’s £325k-a-week wages as part of the deal

One down, four to go. The hope now for Manchester United is that with Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona, others will swiftly follow him out the Old Trafford exit.

Five players, including Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, are training away from the first team to allow them to seek moves elsewhere.

While loaning Rashford out again is not what United had in mind, just getting his astronomical wages off the books is something.

The i Paper understands Barcelona will pay all of Rashford’s 325,000-a-week wages should they sign him on loan for the season. The terms of the agreement are still to be ironed out, with an expected option-to-buy to be included. He will travel for a medical ahead of his proposed transfer on Sunday night.

United are also keen to add some form of penalty fee, similar to what they did with Sancho at Chelsea, if Barcelona do not take up that option.

Juventus have been holding discussions with Jadon Sancho’s agent (Photo: Getty)

Sancho could be next, with Juventus in talks with his representatives. Again, wages have been prohibitive in any swift exit for a player desperate to leave after a disastrous four years at Old Trafford, but with United willing to take a huge loss on the £70m they shelled out for him – £20m should do it, sources said – there is confidence his Mancunian nightmare will soon be over.

One source told The i Paper Sancho’s preference would be to remain in the Premier League, with his team aware English clubs are more likely to have the funds to get close to the £250,000-a-week he currently earns. However, despite reports Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move, no interested party has presented itself. Juventus, where Sancho may have to cut his salary in half, is the most likely destination.

Garnacho is another holding out for a similar move, but unlike Sancho he has genuine options available.

Napoli remain frontrunners to sign Garnacho alongside Chelsea, who want to add another winger to complete their forward line after Noni Madueke left for Arsenal. The Blues are long-term admirers of Garnacho’s ability to run at defenders and are considering making a move.

However, they are understood to be willing to bide their time in the hope United come down on their £60m valuation. A deal around £50m would be a compromise at this stage, but there is a feeling even this figure is too high.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in a player who scored more league goals for United before turning 21 than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Antony has several potential exit routes. Had Real Betis been able to find the money – a bid upwards of £30m is expected to be enough – they would have already brought Antony back to Seville, after the Brazilian starred for the La Liga club on loan last season.

Betis continue to try and raise funds, but several sources in Spain told The i Paper Atletico Madrid are emerging as favourites to sign Antony.

A link-up with Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen was played down by the former United boss at the weekend.

Coupled with the £15m United will recoup in sell-on clauses from Anthony Elanga, Alvaro Carreras and Maxi Oyedele, shifting these three in particular will give them vital funds to bring in further signings this summer.

Bryan Mbeumo has completed his medical at Carrington after finalising a £70m move that was never dependent on outgoings. An official announcement is expected on Monday in time for the Cameroon international to join United’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Head coach Ruben Amorim and the club’s hierarchy have identified a striker as the position in desperate need of reinforcement. A back-up goalkeeper to Andre Onana and an energetic central midfielder are their other priorities.

The level of target they move for is dependent on how much they generate in sales. Huge wage savings will help, however.

United have lined up a range of potential alternatives as a result. With Hugo Ekitike off to Liverpool and Viktor Gyokeres expected to join Arsenal, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is the club’s top target, albeit one who would command the highest fee.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is a more realistic option.

The Blues will hold out for £60m for Jackson for now, but several sources insisted that price could come down later in the window, with Enzo Maresca’s central striker department overloaded.

As The i Paper reported last week, some form of trade for Garnacho could also be explored.

A move for free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been considered, one which could accelerate late in the window if the castaways remain on the books.