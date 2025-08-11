Man Utd ready to cut their losses on Rasmus Hojlund as five clubs circle

The Dane’s future looks increasingly uncertain following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko

Rasmus Hojlund’s underwhelming time at Manchester United appears to be coming to a close, with five Italian clubs interested in bringing the 22-year-old back to Serie A.

The i Paper understands Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus and Napoli have joined frontrunners AC Milan in making enquiries with Hojlund’s representatives.

His future at Old Trafford looks increasingly difficult following the big-money signing of Benjamin Sesko last week.

Hojlund has insisted that he is willing to stay and fight for his place.

But United are still keen to do more business in the transfer market before the window closes at the end of the month, and funds must be freed up.

United signed Hojlund for £72m in 2022 (Photo: Getty)

An offer of between £30-40m would be enough to persuade the club to cut their losses on a striker who has failed to live up to the £72m price-tag United paid Atalanta for the Dane two years ago.

There is sympathy among many at United for Hojlund, given he was signed as a young, inexperienced striker.

He was then thrust straight into the first team, with little competition, and expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Ultimately, 26 goals across two seasons from Hojlund persuaded the United hierarchy to sign Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Hojlund would also have to compete with Joshua Zirkzee, who has had quite the turnaround since being booed off by his own supporters against Newcastle United last December, and 17-year-old Chido Obi for one central starting berth.

Amorim’s decision to deploy a false nine against Fiorentina in United’s last pre-season friendly before the Premier League campaign starts this weekend, leaving Hojlund on the bench for the entire match, also tells its own story.

Jadon Sancho has been frozen out at Old Trafford (Photo: Getty)

However, his reputation in Italy remains strong.

Atalanta made a £57m profit on Hojlund in under a year having bought him from Sturm Graz for £15m in August 2022, with his performances doing enough to show United he could make the step up to the Premier League.

AC Milan are looking to rebuild after a disappointing season last term, with boss Massimiliano Allegri returning for a second spell in charge.

The Italian giants have identified Hojlund as the perfect central option to boost their goalscoring arsenal.

Inter Milan are long-term admirers, as are Juventus and Napoli, while Roma have emerged as another option this week.

Jadon Sancho is another who could be heading to Italy, with Juventus and Inter also looking at the exiled forward.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Alejandro Garnacho (Photo: Getty)

Alejandro Garnacho’s move to Chelsea is progressing, too.

The player is very keen to get the move agreed, The i Paper has been told, with the Blues targeting an additional winger before the transfer window closes.

A fee of around £50 should lead to the move being completed in the coming weeks.

With any money raised from potential sales, United will look to add another midfielder and possibly a goalkeeper.

A move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba looks increasingly unlikely, given the costs involved, but the interest remains.

United are looking at signing a young goalkeeper to provide competition for Andre Onana.

But there is still interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is understood to be available for around £26m.

Chelsea, United and Manchester City have been tracking the 29-year-old, who has one year left on his current deal.

All, however, have been put off by the wages the Italian could command.