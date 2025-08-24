Man Utd close in on £17m transfer

Manchester City are expected to push ahead with the signing of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after James Trafford’s horror home debut.

Donnarumma’s representatives have long been in contact with City, The i Paper has been told, over a proposed move to the Etihad.

The Italy international is said to be very keen to move to Manchester, where he plans to be Pep Guardiola’s No 1.

However, there is no truth in reports that Donnarumma has already agreed terms with Guardiola’s side.

United had been linked with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma (Photo: Getty)

Meanwhile, Manchester United are accelerating plans to strengthen their own goalkeeper department, with talks continuing for Royal Antwerp’s Sanne Lammens.

Andre Onana was named on the bench for United’s trip to Fulham, which they drew 1-1.

The Cameroonian has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of his side’s entire pre-season, but sources insist there is no issue between Ruben Amorim and the 29-year-old.

United had been linked with Donnarumma earlier this summer, but as The i Paper reported, they planned to move for a younger, more affordable keeper to provide competition for Onana, rather than usurp him.

Lammens was left out of Antwerp’s squad for their Sunday clash with Mechelen.

It is understood he wanted to play but his club decided it best for all concerned that he missed out.

A £17m switch is expected to be finalised before next Monday’s transfer deadline, while any arrival could mean Altay Bayindir is moved on.

Onana is expected to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from Saudi Arabia and former club Inter Milan.

Amorim plans to keep Onana as his No 1 for now and will reintroduce him to the first team in the coming weeks.

Further errors that were commonplace last season could see Lammens get his chance to impress between the sticks.

Other exits are planned this week, with Alejandro Garnacho set to seal a switch to Chelsea, Real Betis expected to return with an offer for Antony and United continuing to do all they can to move Jadon Sancho on.

Renewed Saudi interest in Bruno Fernandes is not expected to convince United or their captain to seek a late move.

Donnarumma bid an emotional goodbye to PSG supporters at the Parc des Princes on Friday after his side’s 1-0 win over Anger, with his teammates dragging him onto the pitch, given he was again not part of the squad, before holding him aloft.

The 26-year-old had previously expressed his disappointment at being left out of PSG’s Super Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month in a statement on social media, but sources in France insisted his impending exit from the Ligue 1 champions is an amicable one.

Sources added Donnarumma held an emotional meeting with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during which “both were in tears” while coming to an agreement they will part on “good terms”.

PSG are expected to lower their £40m asking price, given Donnarumma only has one year left on his contract.

City insiders are adamant any deal for Donnarumma is dependent on Ederson being sold.

Galatasaray and two Saudi clubs lead the chase, sources said.

The Brazilian was on the bench for City’s loss to Tottenham in which Trafford’s error led to Spurs’ second goal and is understood to be open to a move away from Manchester.