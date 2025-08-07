9
24
10
13
49
18
3
26
11
1
20
46
33
43
30
14
40
37
35
15
32
2
22
31
16
34
8
44
4
39
29
5
23
25
38
48
Manchester United book Benjamin Sesko medical as £74m deal agreed with RB Leipzig

Manchester United book Benjamin Sesko medical as £74m deal agreed with RB Leipzig

2025-08-07Last Updated: 2025-08-07
337 Less than a minute


United closing in on another major signing as Newcastle are left reeling again


Source link

2025-08-07Last Updated: 2025-08-07
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

US Open 2023: Jack Draper beaten by Andrey Rublev in last-16 as British hopes end at Flushing Meadows

US Open 2023: Jack Draper beaten by Andrey Rublev in last-16 as British hopes end at Flushing Meadows

2023-09-04
Medal rush continues as Team GB win gold in trampolining, showjumping and rowing

Medal rush continues as Team GB win gold in trampolining, showjumping and rowing

2024-08-02
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Xavi Simons battle; Chelsea suffer Olise blow; Man Utd turn to De Ligt

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Xavi Simons battle; Chelsea suffer Olise blow; Man Utd turn to De Ligt

2024-06-17
Victor Osimhen sends first message since Chelsea transfer collapse after joining Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen sends first message since Chelsea transfer collapse after joining Galatasaray

2024-09-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo