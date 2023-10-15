11
Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe to ‘buy 25 per cent stake’ after Sheikh Jassim withdraws from race

ir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly on the verge of purchasing a minority stake in Manchester United in a deal that would see the Glazer family retain majority control of the club.

Reports emerged on Saturday night that the British billionaire and Ineos chemicals group founder’s main rival in the long-running battle to buy the Premier League giants from the Glazers, Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, was withdrawing from the race after becoming frustrated with a lack of progress.


