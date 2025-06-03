The six transfer decisions Man Utd have to get right

Manchester United fans are in a buoyant mood following 24 hours of long-overdue good news.

Bruno Fernandes turned down a £200m contract to move to Saudi Arabia, while Bryan Mbeumo has picked Old Trafford as his potential next destination, following Matheus Cunha’s lead in overlooking the club’s lack of European football to offer.

Despite fears to the contrary, the unrelenting pull of United remains, supporters cry.

Bruno Fernandes has opted to stay at Old Trafford next season (Photo: Getty)

The Brentford forward had Arsenal and Newcastle United lurking with intent, both with a Champions League carrot in their hands, while Fernandes could have been off to the Club World Cup, ladened with unimaginable riches.

As always with United, everything comes with a caveat. Without the £100m Al-Hilal were willing to pay for Fernandes, and another £60m-plus needed to persuade Brentford to part with Mbeumo – nothing is even close to being agreed despite the Cameroon international’s desires being made public – Ruben Amorim is trying to rebuild his squad with no money to spend.

Player sales were always an absolute necessity. Now, they have to happen sooner rather than later to give co-owners Ineos an idea of budget for Amorim, all while keeping the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) at bay.

In a further blow to Amorim’s planning process, Jadon Sancho is likely to be back on the Carrington training pitches next month, after Chelsea elected against making his stay in west London a permanent one, paying a £5m compensation fee to get out of that obligation following the 25-year-old’s mediocre season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

United, insiders said, still want to move Sancho on quickly. Options are limited, however. Sources said talk of another spell at Borussia Dortmund is wide of the mark.

Bayer Leverkusen were understood to be interested, but the fact former United manager Erik ten Hag has just been appointed as their new boss means any move to west Germany is unlikely, given the spectacular, public falling out between the pair in late 2023.

Sancho is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, who would see signing the talented forward as a major coup, sources said, given his age.

Chelsea would have had to pay £25m to keep Sancho, but given the lack of interest, insiders close to the player believe he could be bought for even less than that, with United desperate to raise some funds and save on his £300,000-a-week wages.

Fernandes’ decision also heightens fans’ fears that Kobbie Mainoo could be sold. Chelsea remain keen, despite their midfield numbers already. Amorim is not the youngster’s biggest fan over concerns regarding Mainoo’s running ability, and he represents one of the few players in the underperforming squad who can command a substantial fee.

Alejandro Garnacho is more likely to leave. Talks are progressing between Napoli and United executives over the young Argentine’s exit, with Amorim again more than happy to move Garnacho on. A fee of around £50m is expected to be generated, with a link-up with Ten Hag at Leverkusen also a potential option.

Antony is another Ten Hag could reunite with. The Brazilian bade an emotional goodbye to Real Betis following the Spanish side’s Europa Conference League final defeat to Chelsea, having impressed on loan in Andalucia.

Betis are desperate to make his stay a permanent one, but are aware they cannot afford either the £40m fee United are confident they can recoup, or Antony’s wages. Atletico Madrid are the frontrunners, having been tracking the 25-year-old’s progress this season.

Marcus Rashford’s dream move to Barcelona is yet to materialise, despite Barca sporting director Deco admitting he is on the Catalan giants’ radar.

The La Liga champions’ financial situation is far from straightforward, meaning no contact has been made with United as yet.

It is understood Rashford could be available for less than the £40m option-to-buy Aston Villa had included in their loan agreement with United – one neither player nor club seem interested in taking up.

Rasmus Hojlund is another United may cut ties with this summer.

Despite the Dane’s struggles in England, his reputation in Italy – where he made his name with Atalanta – remains strong.

The i Paper has been told Inter Milan and Juventus have both made contact with the 22-year-old’s representatives.

It is not clear what fee United would accept, given they shelled out £72m to sign him only two years ago.

Whoever departs, Amorim needs some exits quickly. Mbeumo could drag on, and United do not need other transfer sagas to become a thing, not with the multitude of other problems to correct.

Fernandes’s non-sale is a major boost, but his transfer fee could have solved a load of issues.