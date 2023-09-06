Manchester United take allegations against Antony ‘seriously’ as club release first statement

M anchester United insist they are taking allegations made against Antony “seriously” after his former girlfriend accused him of abuse.

Speaking to Brazilian publication UOL on Monday, Gabriela Cavallin claimed she had been attacked while pregnant and suffered injuries to her head and fingers, including a cut so deep that her bone was exposed after Antony threw a glass.

Antony released a response on social media denying the allegations, but the winger has been dropped from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international fixtures.

In their first statement on the matter, United confirmed they were aware of the claims and police looking into the matter.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries,” the club said.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

The allegations made against Antony have been reported to police in Manchester and in Sao Paulo. Cavallin claims that she was headbutted and punched by the footballer in a hotel room the day after United’s derby win over Manchester City on January 14.

Antony described his relationship with Cavallin as “tumultuous”, but insisted there was never any “physical aggression” towards her.

“The police inquest is under cover of justice, and therefore I cannot make its contents public,” a statement read.

“However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.

“My relationship with Ms, Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression. Every time, whether in testimony or in interview, she presents a different version of the accusations.”