As Man Utd toast their future and past, Fiorentina expose today’s problem

It took just eight minutes into Saturday’s friendly at Old Trafford to highlight a riddle Ruben Amorim is yet to solve ahead of the new season

The future and the past were the focus ahead of Manchester United’s final friendly of pre-season on Saturday.

Their past was rewarded with a present, a gift in the form of a framed photo offered to David de Gea by Bruno Fernandes to thank the goalkeeper for his 12 years of services at Old Trafford.

This drew an even louder cheer than the moment United’s new signings were unveiled to supporters just minutes before, with Matheus Cunha out first, then Diego Leon and Bryan Mbeumo before the man signed this very morning, Benjamin Sesko, took to a stage he will soon hope to make his own.

With a wide smile, the 22-year-old 6ft 5in striker stood beside his future wingmen in the centre circle, this trio tasked with reversing United’s fortunes on the pitch. They have shown United’s allure still lingers, and must now repay that faith.

But for all of United’s focus on this area in terms of recruitment, the friendly against Fiorentina exposed their need to address other positions.

The i Paper reported this week a midfielder – ideally Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, viewed as the “perfect player” by one source – and a new goalkeeper are next on the agenda, with no word of boosting the defence.

This though could be the flaw that wrecks any optimism, and while next Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal could provide the real answer, it took just eight minutes for Fiorentina to highlight United’s defensive frailty.

From a corner, both Patrick Dorgu and Leny Yoro were drawn to the ball, leaving two Fiorentina players unmarked further back. One of them, Simon Sohm, made no mistake with a fine first-time finish, leaving United questions as to how the Swiss midfielder had so much space.

A school-boy error down to poor communication, although constant changes could be the issue here. Of course, pre-season is about landing on a favoured XI, but it appears Ruben Amorim is no closer to realising his favoured three at the back.

Taking in United’s final five matches of last season, and adding in their most recent five friendlies this summer, and there have been nine different starting combinations for their back three.

Man Utd’s starting back three Last five friendlies vs Leeds United –Shaw, De Ligt, Mazraoui

–Shaw, De Ligt, Mazraoui vs West Ham – Heaven, De Ligt, Yoro

– Heaven, De Ligt, Yoro vs Bournemouth – Shaw, Maguire, Yoro

– Shaw, Maguire, Yoro vs Everton – Shaw, De Ligt, Yoro

– Shaw, De Ligt, Yoro vs Fiorentina – Heaven, Maguire, Yoro Final five matches last season vs Athletic – Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof

– Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof vs West Ham – Shaw, Yoro, Mazraoui

– Shaw, Yoro, Mazraoui vs Chelsea – Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof

– Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof vs Tottenham – Shaw, Maguire, Yoro

– Shaw, Maguire, Yoro vs Aston Villa – Heaven, Maguire, Lindelof

The only repeat was Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Yoro, the trio starting the Europa League final against Tottenham and then again in pre-season against Bournemouth.

Otherwise, Amorim is experimenting, with at least two of those centre-back places still up for grabs.

For Yoro at least appears to have solidified his spot as the starting left-sided centre-back, and beyond the brief misunderstanding with Dorgu, the 18-year-old was a brighter note overall in what finished a 1-1 draw – or 5-4 to United if we’re counting penalties and their lifting of the, checks notes, Snapdragon Cup.

Anyway, Yoro was the player closest to Robin Gosens when the Fiorentina player headed into his own net for the first-half equaliser, and the defender continued to be a threat in the air and sharp at the back, doing well to thwart Moise Kean before the break.

At 19, Yoro looks ready for regular starts in the Premier League. He has now started their last four friendlies, suggesting Amorim will do likewise against Arsenal.

Otherwise, Matthijs de Ligt and Maguire seemingly face a direct battle for the central role, with Shaw and Heaven also in contention and both Lisandro Martinez (ACL) and Noussair Mazraoui (knock) still to come back

Two players for every position is Amorim’s wish, and while it highlights depth with a throw forward to the future in Yoro and Heaven, it would still arguably suit the head coach to solve this riddle quickly.

Stability could provide the foundation for a season that can surely only improve on the last, and while a lack of goals contributed to their shambolic -10 goal difference, a shored-up defence – one that leaked more goals than last season’s top seven, as well as Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Everton – is surely an area to focus on.

Seemingly, Amorim is more trusting in what he has in this department than he is desperate to search for new faces, so now the onus is on this defence to they too, like Yoro, are ahead of the pack.