Man Utd receive fresh Sesko boost as Hojlund price revealed

Manchester United are primed to make their move for top target Benjamin Sesko, with offloading their “bomb squad” of unwanted players no longer an impediment to their spending.

After Marcus Rashford sealed a loan move to Barcelona, four players who told the club they wanted to leave – Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia – remain on the roster, burning a hole in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deep pockets, while denying Ruben Amorim the tools he needs to oversee lasting change at Old Trafford.

Sales, it appeared, were a must for further spending to happen, however a reassessment of United’s position in the eyes of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability regulators has led to a major change in financial outlook.

The club can afford to act now, The i Paper has been told, and will sanction another big-money arrival before the new season kicks off in less than two weeks. Sesko is most likely at this stage. Newcastle have already bid for the RB Leipzig striker, but United are yet to table an offer.

Several sources said the club cannot afford to be dragged into a bidding war – there is more money than previously expected available, but still a limited amount.

Rasmus Hojlund faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford (Photo: Getty)

They are, however, planning to make a formal offer in the coming days. The i Paper has been told dialogue is already open between Leipzig and United, as well as with the Slovenia international’s representatives.

Sesko is understood to be keen on the United project and is not put off by the club’s failure to qualify for European competition this season. He has long been targeted by United, with the current plan to sign the 22-year-old pushed by director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who brought Sesko to RB Salzburg when he was 16.

There are several factors that have helped edge United into a position to move for Sesko. While loaning out Rashford again was far from ideal, the fact Barcelona are going to cover 100 per cent of his wages saves them £15m.

While they have struggled to sell others, the sales of three previously departed players moving on to new clubs – Anthony Elanga, Alvaro Carreras and Maxi Oyedele – netted them over £20m in sell-on fees.

Chelsea’s decision not to make Sancho’s stay in London permanent also earned United an additional £5m in penalty fees, with that loan, along with Antony’s to Real Betis and Rashford’s stint at Aston Villa, also helping the club make a significant saving on wages.

Key to this new-found ability to make further transfer moves is how new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo’s deals were structured. The fact that payments can be spread over several years is a real boost to their PSR position.

The Mbeumo deal was a difficult one to thrash out with Brentford, but that settlement on paying in three instalments could be key to getting Sesko over the line.

There are other areas of the squad Amorim would like to strengthen – another goalkeeper to provide a challenge to Andre Onana and a central midfielder the top picks. A move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma is very unlikely, as the plan is to sign a young stopper to act as understudy to Onana for now.

Sales for any of these additional arrivals would be essential. Garnacho looks the most likely of the castaways, who will train away from the first team when the rest of the squad return from their pre-season tour this week, to leave. Chelsea remain at the table, even if they complete the signing of Xavi Simons.

The i Paper has been told the Blues wish to wrap up their transfer business in the coming weeks, with another wide forward who can run at players a priority. Garnacho fits the bill, with talks ongoing between Chelsea and the player’s representatives – the Argentine is understood to want to stay in the Premier League.

Antony is still holding out for Real Betis this window, having rejected the chance to move to Saudi Arabia. The La Liga side want another loan deal, but United prefer a permanent sale. Atletico Madrid remain interested.

Sancho is desperate to end his Old Trafford nightmare and is willing to take a huge pay cut to see it happen. Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Saudi Arabia are his only current potential exit avenues.

Another sale that could be sanctioned if Sesko gets over the line is Rasmus Hojlund. After failing to live up to the billing, United could accept a bid as low as £30m to allow Hojlund to leave, The i Paper understands.

The Dane has insisted he is willing to fight for his place in the team, but with other options available, United could cash in. Hojlund still has a sound reputation in Italy and could secure a return there this summer.