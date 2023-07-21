Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire stance after West Ham see loan bid rejected by Manchester United

The England defender was last week removed as club captain at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes handed the armband ahead of next season.

Maguire lost his place to Lisandro Martinez and left-back Luke Shaw was played out of position in central defence ahead of him, limiting the 30-year-old to only eight Premier League starts last time out.

Transfer news LIVE! Follow the latest Man United gossip and rumours!

West Ham are interested in a move for the former Leicester star, who remains the most expensive defender in history following his £80m move to Old Trafford in 2019.

Read More

United have rejected a loan offer from the Hammers and Maguire needs to ensure he is playing regular football ahead of the European Championships in Germany next summer.

Despite frequent links with a move away from the club, ten Hag has stressed the defender still has a role to play.

“Harry’s very important for this squad, for this team,” he said.

“And, you know, in his role as centre-back, we have four centre-backs. I talked about consistency and we know we can’t do it with 11 players and so I’m happy we have four very good centre-backs.

“And we will need them, and he has to fight for his place, as he did last year. He has a high potential so I’m sure he will do it, he will fight for his place and then it’s up to him.”