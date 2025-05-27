25
14
2
40
35
33
22
8
37
32
49
46
39
34
48
16
26
10
44
31
15
3
29
5
38
20
11
24
18
13
1
4
9
23
43
30
Manchester United 'agree' £30m Liam Delap transfer – but there is a catch

Manchester United 'agree' £30m Liam Delap transfer – but there is a catch

2025-05-27Last Updated: 2025-05-27
340 Less than a minute


Striker is available for £30m this summer following Ipswich’s relegation


Source link

2025-05-27Last Updated: 2025-05-27
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Nottingham Forest confident of Eddie Nketiah deal after positive talks with Arsenal

Nottingham Forest confident of Eddie Nketiah deal after positive talks with Arsenal

2024-08-22
Chadi Riad completes Crystal Palace medical as £14m transfer beckons

Chadi Riad completes Crystal Palace medical as £14m transfer beckons

2024-05-31
FA Cup draw LIVE! Second round fixtures confirmed as Aldershot, Ramsgate and more learn fate

FA Cup draw LIVE! Second round fixtures confirmed as Aldershot, Ramsgate and more learn fate

2023-11-05
Season Opens With A Fast-Paced Bang

Season Opens With A Fast-Paced Bang

2021-03-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo