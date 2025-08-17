Man Utd vs Arsenal ratings as ‘shocking’ Bayindir scores 3/10 and Odegaard shines

Riccardo Calafiori capitalises on goalkeeper’s error to steal all three points for visitors on opening weekend of the Premier League season

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal (Calafiori 13′)

Arsenal escaped from Old Trafford with all three points on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

After a promising start from a rejuvenated Manchester United, it was a poor error from stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir that gifted the visitors the lead.

Under pressure from William Saliba, Bayindir flapped at Declan Rice’s inswinging corner and allowed Riccardo Calafiori to bundle home at the back post.

Debutants Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were standout performers from a United side who looked so much livelier than when finishing a record low 15th last season.

But despite dominating possession, having more shots and a better xG than their opponents, United could not find a way past the excellent David Raya.

Here’s how every player from United and Arsenal rated out of 10:

Man Utd player ratings

Altay Bayindir: Shocking error from stand-in keeper for the Arsenal opener and had little else to do after that 3/10

Leny Yoro: Error-free afternoon from United youngster who helped keep Arsenal’s new signing Gyokeres so quiet 7/10

Matthijs de Ligt: Bullying Saka off the ball was the standout moment from an otherwise understated, solid display 7/10

Luke Shaw: Strong early challenges on Saka and Gyokeres got Old Trafford off their seats and set the tone. United fans will be so pleased to see Shaw fit again 8/10

Diogo Dalot: Looked a yard off it in the season opener and was replaced by Amad after just 54 minutes 4/10

Patrick Dorgu: Happy to drift off his flank and get busy infield, hit the post with a rasping, low effort. But advanced positioning often left United looking vulnerable on the left 7/10

Casemiro: Distribution good and defensively fine in tight spaces, showing signs of his combative younger self. But United veteran was too often chasing shadows against younger counterparts 5/10

Bruno Fernandes: A sloppy start from United captain with a bad pass to Yoro nearly let Arsenal in and a series of misfired set-piece deliveries. Improved as game went on 6/10

Bryan Mbeumo: Eyecatching start to life at Old Trafford. Ignited several counter attacks and kept Arsenal defenders busy with relentless running. Nearly scored spectacular overhead kick 8/10

Mason Mount: Excellent tackle on Saka to halt dangerous Arsenal attack was defensive highlight, but fairly anonymous going forward 5/10

Matheus Cunha: Menacing threat who showed promising signs of understanding with Mbeumo. Nearly scored a couple and forced Raya into excellent save 8/10

Substitutes:

Amad: 5/10

Manuel Ugarte: Terrible effort from 30 yards out when he should have passed 4/10

Benjamin Sesko: 5/10

Harry Maguire: 5/10

Arsenal player ratings

Odegaard was excellent for Arsenal (Photo: Getty)

David Raya: One nervy moment aside, made a number of excellent saves to keep United at bay 7/10

Ben White: A steady performance from the right-back, who found himself up against Dorgu for the most part 6/10

William Saliba: Threw himself about with great gusto and put Bayindir under pressure for the goal 7/10

Gabriel Magalhaes: A bit shaky at times and not his usual reliable self 6/10

Riccardo Calafiori: Headed home on the line following a devilish corner from Rice 6/10

Martin Zubimendi: Comfortable on the ball but had a couple of awkward moments defensively. First game nerves, perhaps 6/10

Declan Rice: Delivered the kind of set-piece that will have England manager Thomas Tuchel licking his lips 7/10

Martin Odegaard: Silky stuff from the Norwegian who made Casemiro look like he was treading water. Man of the match 8/10

Bukayo Saka: Kept trying to drive forward, but lacked the end product 6/10

Gabriel Martinelli: A failed attempt at an overhead kick summed up his afternoon. Hooked on 59 minutes 5/10

Viktor Gyokeres: Could not, for all his huffing and puffing, blow the house down 6/10

Substitutes:

Kai Havertz: Flicked one past Maguire before being promptly wiped out 6/10

Noni Madueke: Allowed Diallo to get past him far too easily which fortunately amounted to nothing. 6/10

Myles Lewis-Skelly: Didn’t get much of an opportunity to show what he can do 6/10

Jurrien Timber: Got stuck into the thick of things after coming on for White 6/10

Mikel Merino: N/A