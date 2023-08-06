Manchester United vs Athletic Club LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The final pre-season game of Manchester United’s extensive summer schedule takes place today with a clash against LaLiga side Athletic in Dublin. Bilbao will prove sturdy opposition for what is expected to be a largely second-string United team at the Aviva Stadium.

Erik ten Hag’s first-team secured a victory over Lens at Old Trafford yesterday to set themselves up for the Premier League kick-off against Wolves next week. Therefore, this is a final chance for the likes of Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and United’s youngsters to impress against a very decent opponent. Athletic face Real Madrid to start their campaign next season and will be taking this game very seriously.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund is not expected to feature despite being officially unveiled as a United player on Saturday. Follow Man Utd vs Athletic Club LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!