Manchester United vs Athletic Club LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The final pre-season game of Manchester United’s extensive summer schedule takes place today with a clash against LaLiga side Athletic in Dublin. Bilbao will prove sturdy opposition for what is expected to be a largely second-string United team at the Aviva Stadium.
Erik ten Hag’s first-team secured a victory over Lens at Old Trafford yesterday to set themselves up for the Premier League kick-off against Wolves next week. Therefore, this is a final chance for the likes of Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and United’s youngsters to impress against a very decent opponent. Athletic face Real Madrid to start their campaign next season and will be taking this game very seriously.
New signing Rasmus Hojlund is not expected to feature despite being officially unveiled as a United player on Saturday. Follow Man Utd vs Athletic Club LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!
Andre Onana was quick to take responsibility for the slightly embarrassing goal Manchester United conceded in their friendly win over Lens yesterday.
The new keeper was lobbed in the first half after a stray Diogo Dalot pass. This is what Onana told MUTV about it after the match:
“Like I always say, I am responsible for everything, especially when we concede goals
“I’m the big man at the back so I take all the criticism, all the responsibility is on me.”
Team news analysis
It’s a completed changed Man United XI that Ten Hag has picked in Dublin, but a fairly strong one nontheless – as strong as he feasibly could have fielded.
Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both have points to prove now they’re no longer first choice centre-backs (with Maguire strongly linked with a move away). There’s no sign of another player close to an exit in the shape of Fred; he’s potentially off to Galatasary.
Jadon Sancho may well be starting in the No.9 role today, flanked by youngsters Dan Gore and Omari Forson – he’s another player who needs to lay down a marker this afternoon, as does Aaron Wan-Bissaka if he’s to start the season as first pick right-back.
Manchester United XI
Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandez; Van de Beek, Eriksen; Pellistri, Gore, Forson; Sancho
Subs: Kovar, Wooster, Evans, Jurado, Collyer, Hannibal, Emeran, Hugill
Yesterday’s game
Manchester United’s 3-1 friendly win over RC Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday had a bit of everything.
A nightmare moment for Andre Onana, a goal and an assist for Antony and Marcus Rashford back to something approaching his best. Alejandro Garnacho was also in very sharp form.
Many of those players won’t feature today, but here’s our report on a promising day in pre-season.
Prediction
It’s always hard to predict pre-season games, given teams will be at different stages in their preparations for the season proper. And it’s especially tricky today, given that United played a game on Saturday, with the team to be completely contrasting – you never know what they’ll serve up.
But we’re going for a 2-1 United win; Ten Hag should still field a strong enough lineup to win the game.
Man United team news today
Nine Manchester United players got full 90 minute outings under their belt in their 3-1 win over Lens on Saturday.
So that means the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen – who didn’t feature at all – are primed to come into the side for this trip. Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are injured and all unlikely to be available, while the game also comes too soon for new signing Rasmus Hojlund.
Predicted Man Utd XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Hannibal, Eriksen; Pellistri, Van de Beek, Forson; Sancho
How to watch
A reminder that today’s game is being screened on United’s in-house TV channel, MUTV. If you haven’t got a subscription to that, you can simply follow this very live blog instead.
