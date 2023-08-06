46
16
2
13
22
18
34
23
5
25
47
4
24
48
33
11
20
21
44
15
40
43
3
38
26
1
39
32
31
8
49
14
50
10
30
37
35
7
9
29
45

Manchester United vs Athletic Club LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

137 3 minutes read


The final pre-season game of Manchester United’s extensive summer schedule takes place today with a clash against LaLiga side Athletic in Dublin. Bilbao will prove sturdy opposition for what is expected to be a largely second-string United team at the Aviva Stadium.

Erik ten Hag’s first-team secured a victory over Lens at Old Trafford yesterday to set themselves up for the Premier League kick-off against Wolves next week. Therefore, this is a final chance for the likes of Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and United’s youngsters to impress against a very decent opponent. Athletic face Real Madrid to start their campaign next season and will be taking this game very seriously.


Source link

137 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

When does the Women’s World Cup start? Fixtures and 2023 TV schedule, explained

When does the Women’s World Cup start? Fixtures and 2023 TV schedule, explained

Town hold fellow Premier League side Wolves to goalless draw at Molineux

Town hold fellow Premier League side Wolves to goalless draw at Molineux

England squad confirmed: Raheem Sterling dropped, Eberechi Eze earns first call-up as Ben White excluded again

England squad confirmed: Raheem Sterling dropped, Eberechi Eze earns first call-up as Ben White excluded again

Soccer24

SuperSport CEO responds to Rusike transfer reports

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo