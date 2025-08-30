Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Ruben Amorim is under more pressure than ever as he and Manchester United return to Old Trafford today, hosting newly-promtoed Burnley. They badly need a win after being humiliated in the Carabao Cup by Grimsby last time out. They were trailing the League Two outfit by two at half-time, but fought back to force penalties, where they were knocked out after Bryan Mbeumo missed his second spot-kick.