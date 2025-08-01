Manchester United vs Everton: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Manchester United can carry their positive momentum into Sunday’s clash with winless Everton, where a strong performance could see them clinch the Premier League Summer Series title.
The Red Devils have already recorded wins over West Ham and Bournemouth in pre-season, the latter a dominant 4-1 display that stands as their most impressive showing so far.
Patrick Dorgu shone with a goal, while Rasmus Højlund, Amad Diallo, and Ethan Williams also found the net.
Matthijs de Ligt steered the ball past Tom Heaton late on to provide a consolation for Andoni Iraola’s side, but United were deserved winners
Elsewhere, Everton fell 2-1 to West Ham in their most recent outing, following a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in their Summer Series opener.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Manchester United vs Everton is scheduled for a 10pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 3, 2025.
The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta , Georgia.
How to watch Manchester United vs Everton
TV channel: The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channel.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website. MUTV is available through Manchester United’s official website.
Manchester United vs Everton team news
Manchester United emerged injury-free from their big win over Bournemouth, giving Rúben Amorim a full squad to choose from. New signing Mbeumo, who hasn’t debuted yet after joining Brentford for £71 million, could feature for the first time on Sunday, as Amorim hinted.
Matheus Cunha will be available to face Everton after missing the previous match-day squad due to fatigue ahead of the Bournemouth game.
It’s uncertain if Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui, and Andre Onana will feature in United’s final US tour match, as all three have missed the first two games with injuries.
Everton welcomed back James Tarkowski against West Ham after over three months out. The centre-back featured for the final 20 minutes following a hamstring injury.
Manchester United vs Everton prediction
With contrasting form, Manchester United enter this fixture as strong favourites.
Amorim’s men will be confident in extending their perfect record, while David Moyes admits his team is not yet “ready to perform well enough in this tournament or at the start of the season.”
Everton continue to struggle for victories, and with the potential return of Cunha and Mbeumo, goals look set to flow for this revitalised United side.
Moyes faces a tough challenge against his former club, as Everton remain in urgent need of reinforcements.
Manchester United to win. 3-0
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Manchester United wins: 96
Manchester United vs Everton match odds
