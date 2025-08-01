44
Manchester United vs Everton: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-08-01Last Updated: 2025-08-01
337 2 minutes read


Manchester United can carry their positive momentum into Sunday’s clash with winless Everton, where a strong performance could see them clinch the Premier League Summer Series title.

The Red Devils have already recorded wins over West Ham and Bournemouth in pre-season, the latter a dominant 4-1 display that stands as their most impressive showing so far.

Patrick Dorgu shone with a goal, while Rasmus Højlund, Amad Diallo, and Ethan Williams also found the net.

Matthijs de Ligt steered the ball past Tom Heaton late on to provide a consolation for Andoni Iraola’s side, but United were deserved winners

Elsewhere, Everton fell 2-1 to West Ham in their most recent outing, following a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in their Summer Series opener.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Everton is scheduled for a 10pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta , Georgia.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton

TV channel: The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channel.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website. MUTV is available through Manchester United’s official website.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog!

Manchester United vs Everton team news

Manchester United emerged injury-free from their big win over Bournemouth, giving Rúben Amorim a full squad to choose from. New signing Mbeumo, who hasn’t debuted yet after joining Brentford for £71 million, could feature for the first time on Sunday, as Amorim hinted.

Matheus Cunha will be available to face Everton after missing the previous match-day squad due to fatigue ahead of the Bournemouth game.


