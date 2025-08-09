Manchester United vs Fiorentina LIVE: Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
It has been a successful summer so far for United, both on and off the pitch, as Ruben Amorim has guided his team through an unbeaten pre-season schedule, which has seen them take on the likes of West Ham and Everton in the USA, and now they take on their Serie A counterparts, who boast the familiar face of David de Gea in their ranks, returning to his former club for the first time since leaving.
Source link